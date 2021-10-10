Bengals' Jordan Evans: Ruled out Sunday

Evans secured both of his targets for 15 yards and played seven of the Bengals' 67 offensive snaps Sunday in the team's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers. Even with Joe Mixon limited by an ankle injury Sunday, Evans wasn't much of a factor in the offensive game plan, as top backup Samaje Perine (40 snaps, 11 carries, four receptions) was instead the primary replacement when Mixon was off the field. Mixon could be ready to handle a more sizable workload Week 7 in Detroit, but Evans may end up seeing his role expand after Perine was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday upon testing positive for the virus. Perine will face an uphill battle to gain clearance to play in Detroit, in which case Evans would elevate to the No. 2 role behind Mixon.
