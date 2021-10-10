CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals' Jordan Evans: Ruled out Sunday

Evans (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Packers. Evans was declared out with a right knee injury, but perhaps the scariest thing is that he was carted off the field after covering a kickoff. Further tests will be needed to determine the extent of his injury.

