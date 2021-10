You'd think it's all smiles for the Dallas Cowboys after they pummeled Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 to go to 3-1 on the season, but not entirely. For while they're certainly pleased to be on a three-game win streak after suffering a gut-wrenching two-point loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, the consensus emanating from the organization is that they still "have a lot of work to do," as quarterback Dak Prescott noted following the win on Sunday. He's not wrong, either, because for as dominant as they've shown they can be, there are still tweaks to be made as they play out the first 17-game season in NFL history.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO