Here's what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 5 game vs. Cleveland. DC Renaldo Hill on Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. "I heard him say that he's trying to get his legs up under him, but he looks fine to me. He's out there rolling. You see him stop and start, he's one of the best in the business to do that. The ball could be on a line and I've never seen somebody completely turn their hips around and stop on a dime. He has those traits.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO