Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Dressing Sunday
Williams (shoulder) is active for Sunday's contest against the 49ers. Williams has put himself on the fantasy radar of late by hauling in all 15 targets for 179 yards and one TD over the last three games. His status for Week 5 was in question after he followed a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen in advance of this game. Now that he's available to play Sunday, Williams will aim to produce again versus a San Francisco defense that has allowed 7.2 YPT to tight ends this season.www.cbssports.com
