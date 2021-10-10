Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Dressing Sunday

Kirk gathered in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 37-20 road win versus the Rams. After opening the season with at least 65 yards receiving in each of Arizona's first three games, Kirk barely made an impact Week 4, despite getting a season-high 72-percent share of the offensive snaps. Kyler Murray has been keeping all of the team's key skill players involved, with Kirk (18 targets) one of six with at least 16. Kirk is just four yards shy of A.J. Green's 248 through the air for the team lead, and he's also one of three Cards with multiple TD catches. With another divisional battle looming against the 49ers on Sunday, Kirk will aim to bounce back.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO