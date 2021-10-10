CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Dressing Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Williams (shoulder) is active for Sunday's contest against the 49ers. Williams has put himself on the fantasy radar of late by hauling in all 15 targets for 179 yards and one TD over the last three games. His status for Week 5 was in question after he followed a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen in advance of this game. Now that he's available to play Sunday, Williams will aim to produce again versus a San Francisco defense that has allowed 7.2 YPT to tight ends this season.

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don’t be surprised if Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
NFL
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles trade TE Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, the teams announced Friday. Arizona is acquiring Ertz with the idea of making him a featured part of its offense, and Ertz...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Receives just one target Sunday

Kirk gathered in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 37-20 road win versus the Rams. After opening the season with at least 65 yards receiving in each of Arizona's first three games, Kirk barely made an impact Week 4, despite getting a season-high 72-percent share of the offensive snaps. Kyler Murray has been keeping all of the team's key skill players involved, with Kirk (18 targets) one of six with at least 16. Kirk is just four yards shy of A.J. Green's 248 through the air for the team lead, and he's also one of three Cards with multiple TD catches. With another divisional battle looming against the 49ers on Sunday, Kirk will aim to bounce back.
NFL
Yardbarker

What Went Well for Cardinals in Sunday's Convincing Win Over the Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said his team did not make any statements on Sunday. He said that Arizona simply looked to get better, and in doing so it defeated a highly-touted Rams squad 37-20 on the road. It was a complete performance, as the offense...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Budda Baker: Rare fumble recovery Sunday

Baker racked up eight tackles and recovered a fumble during Sunday's 37-20 road victory against the Rams. While Baker is a renowned tackler for IDP purposes, he doesn't often make a mark in the turnover department, with just five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 65 career games. When Markus Golden forced a Sony Michel fumble that Baker scooped up this past Sunday, it marked his first recovered fumble since Week 10 of the 2019 campaign. It was a nice bonus on a day in which he approached double-digit stops yet again, and Baker now sits in a tie with inside linebackers Jordan Hicks and Isaiah Simmons for the team lead in the category (30).
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Saturday before football Sunday: What to watch for in Cardinals-Rams

Last weekend, the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-19 to improve their record to 3-0 in the battle between two No. 1 overall picks in Kyler Murray and Trevor Lawrence. Fast forward to this upcoming Sunday, Murray and the Cardinals are set to face off against another former No. 1 overall pick in Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ex-Gophers tight end Maxx Williams is having a breakout season for the 4-0 Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have two pretty good running quarterbacks on a roster that's surprising the football world as the NFL's last undefeated team. Everyone knows about the first one. MVP front-runner Kyler Murray's speed and pitter-patter feet are, as Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson put it, "like a video game."
NFL

