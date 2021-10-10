5 warning signs your toddler has a speech delay
It’s natural to worry about your child’s development as you anxiously watch closely for every new “first” from pulling up to standing up. Waiting for your child to be able to communicate with you instead of crying can seem like an eternity, so when they finally make those first sounds like “mama” it’s a welcome relief. The biggest question is often how to tell if your child has a speech delay. Once you figure that out, other questions like what causes speech delay in toddlers follow.www.newfolks.com
Comments / 0