CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Rookies Sillinger, Chinakhov survive Blue Jackets NHL roster cutdown

Columbus Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the Blue Jackets’ standout rookies did enough to make the NHL roster. Things could change before the NHL’s 5 p.m. Monday deadline to submit official rosters, but Cole Sillinger, 18, and Yegor Chinakhov, 20, were not included in the team’s paring of seven players Sunday. The cut...

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Blue Jackets, Again

After a few days, the Buffalo Sabres are back in action tonight, hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets for another preseason tilt. The Sabres open the regular season in ten days. How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on Sabres.com for those in the local broadcast market. Those over the...
NHL
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Blue Jackets cut training camp roster to 30 players

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Monday the club has trimmed its training camp roster by 27 players. After the cuts, there are currently 30 players in camp including 18 forwards, nine defenseman, and three goaltenders. The club also announced it has placed the following players on...
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets' NHL lineup skates past Sabres in road exhibition

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Some NHL teams have the luxury of waiting until the last couple games of the preseason to ice their season-opening lineup for a practice spin. The Blue Jackets aren’t one of them. They’re in the thick of figuring out who’s going to play where and with whom,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Foudy
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Gabriel Carlsson
Person
Brad Larsen
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Daniil Tarasov
Person
Mark Letestu
Person
Mark Friedman
Person
Gustav Nyquist
NHL

Blue Jackets are back in Nationwide tonight to face Detroit

Columbus to field an NHL-caliber roster against the Red Wings. The Blue Jackets will continue to look at players involved in final roster decisions as they play their sixth of eight preseason games tonight at Nationwide Arena. With Columbus down to 30 players in camp, tonight's roster for the game...
NHL
FOX 2

Blues finish pre season with 7-3 win over Blue Jackets

Seven different Blues players scored in their 7-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night at Enterprise Center to close their pre season action. Vladimir Tarasenko, Jake Walman and David Perron scored in the first period to get the Blues off to a great start. The Note added three more goals in the […]
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Blue Jackets Head Into Regular Season With A Defense Corps Lacking NHL Game Experience

The Columbus Blue Jackets head into the 2021-22 regular season with a staggering lack of experience on the blueline. It wasn't long ago that the Blue Jackets had one of the most experienced defense corps in the NHL, boasting veteran players like Seth Jones, David Savard, Ryan Murray, and Markus Nutivaara. But due to a plethora of trades and other roster tinkering, the team has a laundry list of question marks on the blue line.
NHL
NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Domi to make preseason debut for Blue Jackets

Rossi doesn't make roster for Wild; Galchenyuk week to week for Coyotes. Welcome to the 2021-22 NHL training camp buzz. With training camps open for all 32 teams and the regular season beginning Tuesday, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Max Domi will make...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Rookies#Blue Jackets Nhl#The Blue Jackets#The Cleveland Monsters#Avangard Omsk#Kontinental Hockey League
1stohiobattery.com

Version 5.0: Projecting The Columbus Blue Jackets Opening Night Roster

They say the one constant in life is change. That certainly applies to the 2021 calendar year version of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Less than one year ago - in January of this year! - the Blue Jackets were skating with a team centered around Seth Jones, Cam Atkinson, Pierre-Luc Dubois, David Savard, and led by the captain, Nick Foligno.
NHL
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Blue Jackets to host Arizona Thursday to begin 21st NHL season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night at Nationwide Arena to begin its 21st season in the National Hockey League. It will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season and the Blue Jackets are 27-28-6 all-time against Arizona. In the past 10 meetings between the clubs, Columbus is 8-2-0 after splitting a pair of games last season.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Blue Jackets give up late lead and lose to Penguins

The Columbus Blue Jackets hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins for their final preseason game. The roster appears to be mostly set, but this game was an opportunity for a few guys to battle for the last few spots. Let’s take a look at what happened. 1st Period. The Blue Jackets came...
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

Investigation continues into death of Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

An investigation into the death of Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks remains unresolved three months after a police report was turned over to a prosecutor. Kivlenieks died July 4 after being struck in the chest by a fireworks mortar shell while attending a wedding at the offseason home of Blue Jackets goaltending coach Manny Legace in Novi, Michigan. Novi Police conducted a preliminary investigation and concluded Kivlenieks’ death was a tragic accident.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
wcbe.org

Blue Jackets Name Boone Jenner Team Captain

The Columbus Blue Jackets have named forward Boone Jenner the franchise's seventh captain. The 28-year old Jenner has spent his entire major league career with the team, playing 530 games, and has been an alternate captain since the 2015-16 season. Head coach Brad Larsen says Jenner was chosen for his "tremendous charactor and work ethic".
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Reacting to the Opening Night Roster

The Columbus Blue Jackets had some tough decisions to make. On Sunday afternoon, we got to see their decisions in action as they worked their way down to the mandated 23-man roster by Monday’s 5 P.M. eastern deadline. The Blue Jackets placed Kevin Stenlund, Gabriel Carlsson and Mikko Lehtonen on...
NHL
clevelandmonsters.com

Blue Jackets assign three players to Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Kevin Stenlund and defensemen Gabriel Carlsson and Mikko Lehtonen to the Monsters. A 6’4”, 209 lb. right-shooting native of Stockholm, Sweden, Stenlund, 25, was selected by Columbus in the second round (58th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 68 NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-21, Stenlund posted 11-9-20 with 20 penalty minutes and a -2 rating. In 99 AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-20, Stenlund supplied 21-24-45 with 40 penalty minutes and a -29 rating. Stenlund also registered 22-23-45 with 66 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 151 SHL appearances for HV71 spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, helping the club claim the 2016-17 SHL Championship.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Blue Jackets’ Lessons Learned From the Preseason

The Columbus Blue Jackets ended their preseason with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. With the loss, the Blue Jackets finished with a 4-2-2 preseason record. What did we learn about this team during these eight games? I’m glad you asked. Let’s dive in and...
NHL
NHL

Werenski ready to shoulder pressure, lead Blue Jackets

"My goal should be trying to be the best defenseman in the League," Werenski said at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour in Chicago in September. "I think every year you go into a season with personal goals, team goals in mind but for me, at this point in my career, I'm 24, I've played five years, I've experienced the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs, I done all that and now I want to take my game to another level.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Should Pursue Dylan Strome

You know the saying when it comes to the Columbus Blue Jackets. If there’s a center potentially available in a trade, there’s a good chance they’ve explored that option. On the latest edition of TSN’s Insider Trading, Pierre Lebrun mentions that the Chicago Blackhawks are listening on center Dylan Strome.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy