Elliott active, Keanu Neal returns as Cowboys-Giants announce Week 5 inactives

During the week, the Dallas Cowboys had three big players on the injury report. Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory were all questionable for Week 5 after having great games against the formerly undefeated Panthers.

Thankfully, the trio is all good to go and active versus New York. More good news for Dallas, Keanu Neal returns after missing two games in COVID protocol after Jaylon Smith was traded, so he’ll see plenty of snaps.

The Cowboys’ six inactives include Dorance Armstrong and Carlos Watkins, who have been contributors on the defensive line but are overshadowed by the young talent. As expected, Will Grier is inactive while Israel Mukuamu, Brandon Knight and Simi Fehoko round out the list.

The Giants will be heavily shorthanded on offense, missing key pass-catchers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. Kadarius Toney is expected to pick up the workload in their absence across from Kenny Golladay. Toney had six catches for 78 yards in the overtime win over the Saints last week.

On the offensive line, Andrew Thomas will play but he’ll be without his neighboring left guard in Ben Bredeson. New York’s defense will be without Jabrill Peppers, who has been a huge hybrid piece for the Giants while reserve cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Sam Beal are healthy scratches.