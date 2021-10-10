CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Elliott active, Keanu Neal returns as Cowboys-Giants announce Week 5 inactives

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixNi5_0cN5gtCB00

During the week, the Dallas Cowboys had three big players on the injury report. Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory were all questionable for Week 5 after having great games against the formerly undefeated Panthers.

Thankfully, the trio is all good to go and active versus New York. More good news for Dallas, Keanu Neal returns after missing two games in COVID protocol after Jaylon Smith was traded, so he’ll see plenty of snaps.

The Cowboys’ six inactives include Dorance Armstrong and Carlos Watkins, who have been contributors on the defensive line but are overshadowed by the young talent. As expected, Will Grier is inactive while Israel Mukuamu, Brandon Knight and Simi Fehoko round out the list.

The Giants will be heavily shorthanded on offense, missing key pass-catchers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. Kadarius Toney is expected to pick up the workload in their absence across from Kenny Golladay. Toney had six catches for 78 yards in the overtime win over the Saints last week.

On the offensive line, Andrew Thomas will play but he’ll be without his neighboring left guard in Ben Bredeson. New York’s defense will be without Jabrill Peppers, who has been a huge hybrid piece for the Giants while reserve cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Sam Beal are healthy scratches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYu6q_0cN5gtCB00

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee. It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Will Grier
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Saints Week 4 inactives: Who's in, who's out?

OL Ben Bredeson (hand) OL Terron Armstead (elbow) For the Giants, Matt Skura will start at left guard in place of Bredeson — their fourth different starter at the position this season. Meanwhile, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, John Ross and Collin Johnson will all see increased action with Shepard and Slayton out.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Elliott, Cooper on final injury report; Aikman fires up Giants

There are some big names on the Cowboys’ final injury report heading into their Week 5 game versus the Giants, but head coach Mike McCarthy isn’t treating it like a big deal. He says his stars will be ready to go on Sunday. The Giants, meanwhile, will be without some of their top talent, and the New York players who are left got a little extra motivation this week… from Cowboys legend Troy Aikman, of all people. We’ll crunch the numbers to preview a winner and go inside a few of the minor plotlines for the NFC East showdown.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Cowboys 2021, Week 5: Everything you need to know

The 1-3 New York Giants look for a second straight victory on Sunday when they face the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (3-1) in Arlington, Tx. Game time is 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The Giants are currently 7-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. New York is coming off a thrilling 27-21...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Week 4 Inactive Report: Giants Missing Two Key Playmakers

The New York Giants offense is in need of a creative boost. Unfortunately for coordinator Jason Garrett, he will need to find a way to uncork some of the potential production without the team's best receiver and with the team's fourth different starting offensive line configuration in as many games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Elliott Active#Cowboys Giants#The Dallas Cowboys#Panthers#Covid#Sterling Shepard Darius
Yardbarker

List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers will put their undefeated record to test this Sunday against the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.
NFL
WFAA

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott a FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nominee

DALLAS — The Ezekiel Elliott of yore has come back for the Dallas Cowboys, and his big game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 has earned him some national recognition. The two-time NFL rushing champion was nominated on Monday for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his efforts against Carolina. Elliott generated 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Dallas' 36-28 win at AT&T Stadium that improved their record to 3-1 to give them early command of the NFC East.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants: 3 keys for beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4

The New York Giants have a tall task ahead with the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington next weekend. Dallas has won their last three games, sitting at 3-1 on the year, with their only defeat coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Over their last three contests, they have...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants vs. Cowboys Week 5 prediction, odds, pick, and more

The New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys will face off in a classic divisional matchup. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Giants-Cowboys prediction and pick based on Giants Cowboys odds. Every division is up in the air this early in the season, but this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Inactives announced for Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys today inside AT&T Stadium. Both teams are coming off victories, riding high looking for another. The Panthers had some extra rest prior to this matchup, as Matt Rhule’s squad defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Additionally, Carolina is undefeated — hoping to stay that way today against Dallas.
NFL
numberfire.com

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) listed as questionable on Cowboys' Week 5 injury report

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is questionable for Week 5's game against the New York Giants. Despite a missed practice on Wednesday, Elliott is expected to play through his recent knee ailment against his division rivals. In a mouth-watering matchup against a Giants' unit rated 29th in rush defense utilizing numberFire's power rankings, our models project Elliott to score 16.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $8,000.
NFL
Dallas News

Cowboys activate LB Keanu Neal, DE Bradlee Anae from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Less than a day after releasing one linebacker, the Cowboys welcomed back another. On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced that they have activated linebacker Keanu Neal and defensive end Bradlee Anae from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning both will be available for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. The move comes a day after the team released linebacker Jaylon Smith.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Optimism On Keanu Neal & Others For Week 5

FRISCO, Texas – It sounds like some reinforcements are on the way for this Week 5 game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys' full list of injuries is a long one, so they won't have everyone back this weekend. But team chief operating officer Stephen Jones did offer some optimistic timelines on Monday afternoon, starting with Keanu Neal.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys news: Optimism for the return of Keanu Neal and Carlos Watkins on defense

More playmakers are on the way for this already impressive Cowboys defense. The Cowboys’ full list of injuries is a long one, so they won’t have everyone back this weekend. But team chief operating officer Stephen Jones did offer some optimistic timelines on Monday afternoon, starting with Keanu Neal. Sunday...
NFL
chatsports.com

Week 5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Cowboys-Giants to provide fireworks

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 5!. Scott Pianowski: I’m surprised the market hasn’t gone all-in on Dalton Schultz yet. He’s collected 12-138-3 the last two weeks, absorbing 15 targets. The Giants are one of the worst tight-end coverage teams through one month. This Dalton can do everything you need — get there on volume, get back into the end zone, maybe clean up the Double Deuce.
NFL
247Sports

Giants at Cowboys: Saquon Barkley says facing Ezekiel Elliott will 'push you do to do a little better'

Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott both achieved stardom in the Big Ten East during their respective runs at Penn State and Ohio State. Fittingly, the two former Big Ten standouts find themselves in the same NFL division as well — Barkley with the New York Giants and Elliott with the Dallas Cowboys — and the two's clubs square off Sunday in Dallas in the latest duel between the NFC East foes.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy