Burn this play! The Texans' zero-yard fake fake punt

The Houston Texans were pretty well set for an upset win over the Patriots on Sunday, so of course, they had to do something that was oh-so-Texans. That occurred with 10:26 left in the third quarter, and Houston up 22-9. The Texans were punting from their own 36-yard line, and they decided to get a little “special” on special teams on a play in which punter Cameron Johnston started at shotgun depth as if he were awaiting a snap for a fake punt, and then backed off to standard punting depth.

After that, things got really weird. Defensive back Terrence Brooks motioned to the backfield pre-snap, and Johnston punted the ball right into the back of Brooks’ helmet. The result was the rarely seen zero-yard total on a fake fake punt.

We at Touchdown Wire will add this to the lexicon of plays that should be burned and never seen again, right up there with the Steelers’ fourth-down passes to running back Najee Harris behind the line of scrimmage.