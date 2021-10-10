TARPON SPRINGS, FL: The 30th Annual Thanksgiving Art & Craft festival is set for November 27-28, 2021, from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM both days. The outdoor showcase, hosted by the non-profit Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce, has been a holiday favorite for 30 years, and has always been held during Thanksgiving weekend on Small Business Saturday. During one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, finding that perfect gift has never been easier with a wide selection of offerings from fine art to crafts and independent business owners with products you can trust.