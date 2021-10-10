CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarpon Springs, FL

30th Annual Thanksgiving Art & Craft Festival

Tampa Bay News Wire
 6 days ago

TARPON SPRINGS, FL: The 30th Annual Thanksgiving Art & Craft festival is set for November 27-28, 2021, from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM both days. The outdoor showcase, hosted by the non-profit Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce, has been a holiday favorite for 30 years, and has always been held during Thanksgiving weekend on Small Business Saturday. During one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, finding that perfect gift has never been easier with a wide selection of offerings from fine art to crafts and independent business owners with products you can trust.

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tarpon Springs, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Thanksgiving#Restaurants#Antiques#Small Business Saturday
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some condemned as being transphobic. The employee, who wasn’t named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy