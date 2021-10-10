CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Florida stands in the AP Poll after beating Vanderbilt

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Florida may have shut out Vanderbilt and won by six touchdowns on Saturday, but poor play along the way has the Gators staying put at No. 20 in this week’s AP Top 25.

Alabama fell from its top spot with a loss to Texas A&M. Georgia is the new No. 1 with Alabama down to No. 5 and the Aggies back in the Top 25 just behind Florida. Kentucky is the next highest-ranked SEC team at No. 11 but that may be short-lived with Georgia on the schedule next week.

No. 13 Ole Miss ad No. 17 Arkansas swapped spots this week after the Rebel won by a single point after a gutsy two-point conversion attempt by the Razorbacks with no time left. Auburn finds itself outside the Top 25 this week after a loss to Georgia, but the Tigers received the most votes outside of this week’s ranked teams.

LSU, Florida’s opponent next week, isn’t ranked but still should be a decent challenge for the Gators. If Georgia can stay perfect, Florida will get a second chance at upsetting a No. 1 this year.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll:

Rank Team Points

1 Georgia (6-0) 1,550 (62)

2 Iowa (6-0) 1,476

3 Cincinnati (5-0) 1,407

4 Oklahoma (6-0) 1,336

5 Alabama (5-1) 1,286

6 Ohio State (5-1) 1,157

7 Penn State (5-1) 1,147

8 Michigan (6-0) 1,139

9 Oregon (4-1) 1,057

10 Michigan State (6-0) 992

11 Kentucky (6-0) 918

12 Oklahoma State (5-0) 830

13 Ole Miss (4-1) 779

14 Notre Dame (5-1) 732

15 Coastal Carolina (6-0) 712

16 Wake Forest (6-0) 526

17 Arkansas (4-2) 470

18 Arizona State (5-1) 428

19 Brigham Young (5-1) 421

20 Florida (4-2) 397

21 Texas A&M (4-2) 348

22 North Carolina State (4-1) 265

23 SMU (6-0) 225

24 San Diego State (5-0) 176

25 Texas (4-2) 108

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 18 Auburn

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

PHOTOS: Looking back at Florida's homecoming win over Vanderbilt

