EUGENE — Travis Dye knew he would have to handle the lion’s share of the carries for Oregon without CJ Verdell. So the fourth-year junior’s fifth career 100-yard rushing game wasn’t so much a surprise as it was an affirmation: Dye isn’t just going to have to shoulder the load of the ground attack for the No. 9 Ducks, he’s proving capable of doing so.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO