Rare two-headed turtle hatches at Barnstable nesting site, wildlife hospital says
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A rare two-headed turtle recently hatched on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, according to a local wildlife hospital and education center. The Cape Wildlife Center shared on its social media pages Sunday afternoon that the diamondback terrapin hatched from a protected nesting site in Barnstable and was brought to the hospital by members of the Barnstable Natural Resources Department.www.wcvb.com
