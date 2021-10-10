CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itasca County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Itasca, Koochiching, St. Louis by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Itasca; Koochiching; St. Louis A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ITASCA...SOUTHEASTERN KOOCHICHING AND WEST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTIES At 235 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Togo, or 32 miles west of Lake Vermilion, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Nett Lake, Meadow Brook, Togo, Pelican Lake, Bois Forte Reservation, Celina, and Greaney. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

