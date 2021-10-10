Speaker Schexnayder Mourns the Death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder issued the following statement today regarding the death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert:. “I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who on Saturday was killed in the line duty as he was ambushed while in his patrol unit. Trooper Gaubert was a dedicated and faithful 19-year veteran of the Louisiana State Police department.www.lobservateur.com
