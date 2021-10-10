1 woman killed and 14 people hospitalized after 'hellish' shooting at a bar in Minnesota, police say

Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

More than a dozen people were injured and one woman died after a shooting in Minnesota Sunday morning.

The fatal shooting occurred at a bar in St. Paul, according to a news release .

Police said they arrested three men connected to the incident.

KSTP-TV reported the shooting occurred at Seventh Street Truck Bar early in the morning. According to a news release , police said they received calls from people "frantically" begging for help during the incident.

When police arrived at the scene at around 12:15 a.m., officers discovered 15 people with gunshot wounds and "worked with good Samaritans to render aid," the news release said. Fourteen people were sent to nearby hospitals, and a woman described to be in her 20s died.

"I can only describe it as hellish," St. Paul Police spokesperson Steve Linders told WCCO-TV . "I think about the young woman who died. One minute she's having a good time, the next minute she's lying in her friends' arms who are trying to save her life, and she didn't make it. I can't think of anything worse."

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the "community is "devastated " by the shooting.

The Saint Paul Police Department announced that they arrested three men linked to the shooting in an update on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the men are in the hospital receiving treatment and once released will be booked into Ramsey City jail to "await a charging decision."