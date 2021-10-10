Hunter Holloway Jumps to $73,000 JTWG, Inc. Grand Prix CSI 2* Win with Pepita Con Spita
Mill Spring, NC – October 10, 2021 – Hunter Holloway (USA) and Pepita Con Spita claimed the first FEI Grand Prix win of the 2021 Tryon Fall Series at Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort (TIEC), stopping the jump-off timers in 43.951 seconds to win the $73,000 JTWG, Inc. Grand Prix CSI 2*. Fabio Da Costa (BRA) and Verdi O’Merveilles, the 2009 Selle Français gelding (Verdi TN x Quick Star) owned by Ferasin LTD, posted a time of 47.03 seconds to earn reserve. Securing the final podium spot, Roberto Teran Tafur (COL) navigated the short course in a time of 48.205 seconds with Gabrovo, the 2012 Hanoverian gelding (Grey Top x Graf Sponeck) owned by Susan Van Lammers.www.theplaidhorse.com
