Hunter Holloway Jumps to $73,000 JTWG, Inc. Grand Prix CSI 2* Win with Pepita Con Spita

Amateur rider Alexandra Bidwell is hitting her stride in the grand prix ring and becoming a fixture on the West Coast show jumping circuit. “My mom rode with Hap Hansen for years and I was lucky to have him as my first trainer,” Bidwell says. “When I was about 11 years old, I needed a horse to ride in Thermal and Hap suggested getting my mom’s retired horse, Smoke Jumper, out of the field. I started riding him and winning in the Children’s Hunters. It was incredible to see him come full circle.”

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO