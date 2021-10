Horses are fascinating creatures, with so much power that cannot be matched by humans. The speed that horses can reach is outstanding, and it’s no wonder that we used them as our main form of transportation for centuries. The bond between man and horse has always been strong and there is a level of mutual respect that goes into the relationship. In exchange for shelter, food, and affection, horses compete for our financial benefit. It’s no wonder why our fascination with these creatures remains because they continue to set new speed records and raise the bar higher and higher for horse racing.

