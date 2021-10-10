CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Two Solomon Islanders survive 29 days on coconuts and rainwater after being stranded

By Matthew Miller
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJQ6a_0cN5fOJD00


T wo men were stranded at sea for 29 days, surviving only on oranges and coconuts before they were rescued off the coast of Papua New Guinea.

Junior Qoloni and Livae Nanjikana were traveling between islands in the Solomon Sea when their motorboat was caught in rough weather on September 3, the Guardian reports. The coastline they were following for guidance was lost in the bad weather, and their vessel was swept out to sea.

WHY DIDN'T THE VACCINE MANUFACTURERS WIN THE NOBEL PRIZE?

“I look forward to going back home but I guess it was a nice break from everything,” Nanjikana told the Guardian . “When the bad weather came, it was bad, but it was worse and became scary when the GPS died."

“We couldn’t see where we were going and so we just decided to stop the engine and wait, to save fuel," he added.

The two men say they survived for 29 days at sea only on rainwater , coconuts they found in the sea, and oranges they had packed. A fisherman found and rescued the two castaways off the coast of New Britain, Papua New Guinea , roughly 400 km from where they departed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Both Nanjikana and Qoloni were taken to a health clinic for treatment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Man Reels In Rare, Deadly Fish While Fishing With Father

A man in the UK was enjoying a relaxing fishing session with his father when he reeled in one of the deadliest fishes in the world, which is capable of paralyzing and killing humans. Arfon Summers was fishing at a tourist hot spot in Dorset on Oct. 1 with his...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Two stranded humpback whales rescued in Argentina

Rescue teams saved two stranded humpback whales along the Atlantic coast of Argentina on Tuesday. Some 30 people participated in the operation, including local residents, marine conservationists, coast guards, firefighters and beach lifeguards, the World Marine Foundation said. Rescuers tucked cables - connected to a huge tractor crane - underneath...
ANIMALS
columbuspost.com

Survived 29 days at sea with coconuts, oranges and prayers

Has become nonsense. Two men from the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific have been stranded at sea for weeks facing severe weather. They left an island in the Solomon Islands – they were rescued from Papua New Guinea 29 days later. 4/4. Traditional boat of the Solomon Islands (symbolic...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Lava flow from Spanish island volcano likened to a tsunami

The second 4.5 magnitude earthquake in two days rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Friday, officials said, as scientists described a gushing river of molten rock from an erupting volcano as “a true lava tsunami.”The two quakes were the strongest to hit La Palma, part of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa since the volcano erupted on Sept. 19, Spain’s National Geographical Institute said.Lava rolling toward the Atlantic Ocean forced the evacuation of more than 300 people late Thursday, bringing the number of people forced from their homes since Tuesday to 1,200, according to the La...
ENVIRONMENT
neworleanssun.com

Lost in Pacific was 'nice break' says Solomon Islands resident

Despite being lost at sea for 29 days, two men from the Solomon Islands, Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni, survived a harrowing experience with an usually positive outlook. But a storm disrupted their GPS and their rudderless boat was blown off-course by heavy rains and winds, causing them to drift some 400 kilometers northwest from their starting point.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solomon Sea#Coconuts#Islanders#Papua New Guinea#Guardian#Gps
WashingtonExaminer

Arizona Senate liaison says 'important' Maricopa election audit findings imminent

The Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election isn't over yet. Two and a half weeks after Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors released their findings to the public, making headlines for showing no proof of fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies claim to have cost him the November contest in Arizona, a member of the team said there are still results to produce.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
The Independent

GPs urge people to stay home as complaints of ‘worst cold ever’ surge

The number of people suffering from symptoms of “the worst cold ever” that lasts for weeks have increased, with GPs encouraging those who are sick to stay at home.Experts have said it is “unlikely” that a so-called “super cold” is in circulation, but the surge in people contracting the common cold “highlights the power of the lockdown” and other public health measures that were taken to stop the spread of Covid-19.Sick Britons have taken to social media in droves to report their symptoms, with many experiencing sandpaper throats, headaches, dripping noses and being unable to get out of bed.According...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bus plunge, floods leave at least 28 dead in northern China

Chinese authorities confirmed Tuesday 13 people had died after a bus plunged into a rushing river amid heavy flooding that has caused 15 other fatalities in the north. State broadcaster CCTV said another 37 people from the bus had been rescued, among which seven were hospitalized, and the driver had been placed in custody. One person remained missing. The crash occurred Monday after heavy rains caused flooding that destroyed homes and covered farmland in two provinces near the national capital Beijing Official news website The Paper said the bus driver ignored warnings not to attempt to cross the...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Nearly 20,000 pounds of trash removed from one of the biggest accumulations of ocean plastic in the world

In the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and California floats a massive collection of debris that has long been accumulating trash — from fishing nets to microplastics — known to be harmful to the marine environment. For years, researchers said it might not be possible to remove the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, but now, one non-profit is proving them wrong.
ENVIRONMENT
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
154K+
Followers
52K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy