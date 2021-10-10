Two Solomon Islanders survive 29 days on coconuts and rainwater after being stranded

T wo men were stranded at sea for 29 days, surviving only on oranges and coconuts before they were rescued off the coast of Papua New Guinea.

Junior Qoloni and Livae Nanjikana were traveling between islands in the Solomon Sea when their motorboat was caught in rough weather on September 3, the Guardian reports. The coastline they were following for guidance was lost in the bad weather, and their vessel was swept out to sea.

WHY DIDN'T THE VACCINE MANUFACTURERS WIN THE NOBEL PRIZE?

“I look forward to going back home but I guess it was a nice break from everything,” Nanjikana told the Guardian . “When the bad weather came, it was bad, but it was worse and became scary when the GPS died."

“We couldn’t see where we were going and so we just decided to stop the engine and wait, to save fuel," he added.

The two men say they survived for 29 days at sea only on rainwater , coconuts they found in the sea, and oranges they had packed. A fisherman found and rescued the two castaways off the coast of New Britain, Papua New Guinea , roughly 400 km from where they departed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Both Nanjikana and Qoloni were taken to a health clinic for treatment.

Washington Examiner Videos