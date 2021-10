A traffic accident on Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville earlier this afternoon caused major traffic delays, closing the road at Memorial Park Drive to repair damages. The Georgia State Patrol says that a driver was making a left turn on Browns Bridge Road, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The 21-year-old woman turned right into the path of a GMC Yukon with five individuals inside, including three children. The GMC was forced off the road and into a utility pole. Part of the pole fell and took down power lines, as well.

6 DAYS AGO