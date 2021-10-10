Texas Gov. Candidate Allen West Rails Against Vaccines While Hospitalized With COVID
He said vaccines enrich "the pockets of Big Pharma" and instead advocated for monoclonal antibody treatments—which cost about 62 times more.www.newsweek.com
let's deal with real facts.according to all their own so called exsperts the vaccine will not stop anyone at all from getting or spreading the virus.and according to all their own exsperts we have a 99.8 percent chance of surviving the virus unvaccinated.these are true facts by their own so called exsperts not mine.facts.the vaccine has been proven to cause death in some people and blood clots in some people.and no one what so ever has any idea what the long term side affects of this vaccine is.
so? the virus is NOT a guaranteed death sentence. there's no need to force everyone to get the shot! if you want it, get it. if you don't, don't.
so...if his wife got the shot and still required the antibody treatment, then that cost still more than a person without the shot who gets the antibody treatment....and why are people bitching about the cost of not getting the jab?
