CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Gov. Candidate Allen West Rails Against Vaccines While Hospitalized With COVID

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He said vaccines enrich "the pockets of Big Pharma" and instead advocated for monoclonal antibody treatments—which cost about 62 times more.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 104

Jack Hook
6d ago

let's deal with real facts.according to all their own so called exsperts the vaccine will not stop anyone at all from getting or spreading the virus.and according to all their own exsperts we have a 99.8 percent chance of surviving the virus unvaccinated.these are true facts by their own so called exsperts not mine.facts.the vaccine has been proven to cause death in some people and blood clots in some people.and no one what so ever has any idea what the long term side affects of this vaccine is.

Reply(21)
14
Vickie L
6d ago

so? the virus is NOT a guaranteed death sentence. there's no need to force everyone to get the shot! if you want it, get it. if you don't, don't.

Reply(3)
8
UnitedStateofTexas
6d ago

so...if his wife got the shot and still required the antibody treatment, then that cost still more than a person without the shot who gets the antibody treatment....and why are people bitching about the cost of not getting the jab?

Reply(1)
6
Related
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

South Dakota Governor Says She'll Meet President Biden in Court over Vaccine Mandates

South Dakota Governor Says She'll Meet President Biden in Court over Vaccine Mandates. Last Monday, Joe Biden said the following regarding vaccines:. “This is not about freedom or personal choice, the value of personal responsibility far outweighs government mandates, especially as we learn more about COVID-19, the vaccine, and therapeutic treatment options. The Constitution grants public health authority to the states.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
State
Florida State
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Illegal Immigrants#Republican#Americans#Big Pharma Lobbyists#Charlatans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
beckershospitalreview.com

Former Texas hospital workers demand jobs back after governor bans vaccination mandates

Former Houston Methodist employees who resigned or were fired for not complying with the system's vaccination requirements are demanding their jobs back after Texas Gov.Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccination mandates, according to Houston Public Media. The governor's executive order, issued Oct. 11, bans any entity in...
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

Movement Begins on Legislation to Ban Vaccine Mandates

A recent executive order signed by Governor Greg Abbott imposed a prohibition on vaccine mandates for all entities, public or private. Abbott also said at the time he issued the order that he wanted legislation to be crafted and added to the special session that would codify into law those prohibitions, and on Wednesday the Texas House Committee on State Affairs officially got the ball rolling on a debate over House Bill 155. The legislation establishes that “no entity in the State of Texas can compel the receipt of a COVID-19 immunization to a person who objects to the vaccination on the basis of their conscience, whether it be for personal, medical, or religious reasons.”
AUSTIN, TX
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Texas governor questioned whether he would outlaw birth control or emergency contraception in undercover video

An “undercover” reporter pressed Texas Governor Greg Abbott over whether he would outlaw emergency contraception and birth control medication following his approval of the nation’s most-restrictive abortion law.Lauren Windsor, executive director of political advocacy organisation American Family Voices and a reporter for web series The Undercurrent, presented herself as a “huge fan” of the governor during an event on 11 October and asked “what more can be done.”“Can you do something about morning after pills and birth control, because I think it’s destroying the fabric of our society, giving women incentives to be promiscuous,” Ms Windsor asked the governor.In...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
602K+
Followers
64K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy