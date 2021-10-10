Texas Gov. Candidate Allen West Rails Against Vaccines While Hospitalized With COVID

A recent executive order signed by Governor Greg Abbott imposed a prohibition on vaccine mandates for all entities, public or private. Abbott also said at the time he issued the order that he wanted legislation to be crafted and added to the special session that would codify into law those prohibitions, and on Wednesday the Texas House Committee on State Affairs officially got the ball rolling on a debate over House Bill 155. The legislation establishes that “no entity in the State of Texas can compel the receipt of a COVID-19 immunization to a person who objects to the vaccination on the basis of their conscience, whether it be for personal, medical, or religious reasons.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO