George Strait Covers Waylon Jennings’ “Waymore’s Blues” At Austin City Limits Festival

What a sight to behold.

George Strait headlined week 2 of Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park this past Friday night, and as always, he did not disappoint. At 69 years young, the King hasn’t lost a step.

And among his barrage of hit songs, George treated fans to a cover of the Waylon Jennings hit, “Waymore’s Blues.”

This song was released on Waylon’s 1975 album Dreaming My Dreams , right before he won Male Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards.

Waylon Performs Alongside Jessi Colter

Sitting alongside his wife Jessi Colter, Waylon asks if they want to hear “Waymore’s Blues,” to which, Cowboy Jack responded “I never heard it,” (which was an obvious joke because he produced it for Waylon’s 1975 album Dreaming My Dreams ).

So with a cigarette in the guitar strings, Waylon locks eyes with his wife and you can just feel the chemistry, you can feel the cool. Waylon was performing like nobody else was in the room… so effortless, so authentic… he was simply one of a kind.

“Every woman she sees looks like a place I came in, like a place I came in,” he sings with a laugh before calling that line “poetic license.”

“You’ll need a lot of poetic license for that,” she replied.

Their banter back and forth during the song make the entire performance, but ultimately, Waylon concludes saying the song makes no sense.

“It don’t make any sense. It does, but it don’t. I had to really dig to get a story out of it. I’ll tell ya about it someday… the first part is about Jimmie Rodgers, the second part I don’t know what it’s about.”