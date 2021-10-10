Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: 5 Onscreen Looks Of The Actor That Are As Iconic As Him

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of Indian cinema, celebrates his birthday today. He is one actor who has fans across several generations. He has been part of this industry for over 40 years and counting. And yet he never disappoints. In the 70s, when he was peaking and then became a superstar, many assumed post the commercial era, he might not have much to offer on screen. After a really bad time in life, Bachchan took a rebirth as an actor. He completely changed the dynamics of the profession by picking up movies that bolstered people’s faith in his talent a lot more than it did in the 70s. He picked character roles and delivered them so well, today he is perhaps the only 70 yeard actor in Hindi cinema who has characters written for him. Amazon Alexa Brings Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice Feature To Echo.