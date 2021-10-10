CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Look to Stay Unbeaten Against 49ers

By Alex Weiner
 6 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals are the only undefeated team in the NFL for the first time since they moved to the Valley.

But, Sunday brings another division test against a team that has had the upper hand over the Cardinals recently.

The San Francisco 49ers take on Arizona at 1:25 p.m. from State Farm Stadium.

San Francisco has won three of four against the Cardinals since head coach Kliff Kingsbury took over in the desert.

But, the Cardinals are a different team this year at 4-0 and with the highest scoring offense in the league.

The 49ers will be starting rookie quarterback Trey Lance for the first time.

Pregame

Kyler Murray's fit:

Inactives

Not only will the Cardinals miss cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. but also Marco Wilson. Both have rib injuries.

Fellow cornerback Antonio Hamilton was questionable for this game, but he is active and will need to have a big day. The Cardinals will rely on Robert Alford, Hamilton and Jace Whittaker in the secondary.

Running back Chase Edmonds, tight end Maxx Williams and right tackle Kelvin Beachum are active.

Running back Eno Benjamin is active for the first time in his career.

No surprises for the 49ers as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was already deemed out. Tight end George Kittle was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Cardinals uniforms:

First quarter

49ers start with the football.

INTERCEPTION Cardinals. Safety Budda Baker cleans up Lance's overthrow. Cards take over at their 34.

The Cardinals are marching. After Murray found rookie Rondale Moore on a 26-yard screen, Arizona has the ball at the one.

TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Running back James Conner gets the flip and finds the end zone for the fifth time this year. 7-0 Cards.

Drive: eight plays, 66 yards, 3:44.

The Cardinals force a turnover on downs after rookie LB Zaven Collins stopped Lances on fourth-and-short.

The 49ers get the ball back after a three-and-out. San Francisco's D.J. Jones sacked Murray on first down, which derailed the drive.

Local college note: Former Arizona State Sun Devil and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was back to return the punt. His college teammate Benjamin was a gunner for the Cardinals.

End of the first quarter. Cardinals 7, 49ers 0

Stats:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10t40r_0cN5e7QK00

Second quarter

Another turnover on downs for the 49ers. Cardinals stop Lance on a violent collision at the goal line.

Isaiah Simmons is heading to the locker room after the goal line stop.

The Cardinals are in the red zone after a truly absurd throw and catch from Murray to Moore.

FIELD GOAL Cardinals. Matt Prater hits a chip shot after Murray missed an open DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone. 10-0 Cards.

Drive: 14 play, 96 yards, 5:59.

Cardinals force a three-and-out.

Tight end Maxx Williams is down after he picked up a first down.

Williams was carted off the field and met by his teammates to support him.

Halftime: Cardinals 10, 49ers 0

Stats:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSWec_0cN5e7QK00

Opinion from a former NFL team doctor and medical analyst:

Third quarter

The 49ers burn a timeout ahead of fourth-and-five.

The Cardinals got the ball back and Max Garcia is at center.

Cardinals go three-and-out, with guard Josh Jones nearly committing a safety-inducing penalty on the one-yard line.

Touchdown 49ers. Deebo Samuel ran in from 13 yards out. 10-7 Cards.

Arizona needs a longer drive to give its defense a breather. Another three-and-out would be difficult to overcome.

Drive: six plays, 59 yards, 3:28.

Cardinals have 17 plays for 45 yards in last three possessions after the field goal.

End of third quarter: Cardinals 10, 49ers 7.

Fourth quarter

The Cardinals are forced to punt again. The 49ers are containing Murray when he scrambles. No rhythm for Arizona like we saw in much of the first four games.

The 49ers fo for it on fourth down-and-one. The Cardinals get the stop with Zach Allen credited for the tackle. San Francisco is 1/4 on fourth down today.

Edmonds gets stripped but the referees say he is down. Play is under review, and it looks like a fumble.

That's a turnover. 49ers ball.

The 49ers attempt another fourth down and miss again. Cardinals ball at midfield.

TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Murray hits Hopkins on a deep ball for 30 yards, then finds Hopkins again on a fade to the end zone. 17-7 Cards.

Field goal 49ers. Cardinals lead 17-10.

Two-minute warning. Cardinals have the ball, first-and-10, and the 49ers don't have a timeout.

Final: Cardinals close out the 49ers and win 17-10. There were tough hits, injuries, lots of penalties and few yards, but it is a win nonetheless for the Cardinals.

Arizona is 5-0.

Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
FanSided

Nebraska Football: The Adrian Martinez experiment needs to end

Nebraska football fell to 3-5 after losing yet another winnable game. Here are three takeaways from a terrible loss for the Huskers. Scott Frost has a major problem. As a head coach, every once in a while, you need to win a game you shouldn’t. Even more importantly, you need to win the games you should and on Saturday against Minnesota, Nebraska football failed to do that once again (Illinois was another egregious example).
NEBRASKA STATE
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
