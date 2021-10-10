CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
pickle making ideas for this basic recipe

Food52
 6 days ago

I have a recipe for pickles that works but am looking for some variations. It has salt, vinegar, pickling spice & alum. you put this in a jar with the cucumbers and top off with water if needed. Cap the jar & leave it in the refrigerator for 2 months (yes, for that long). When this time has passed, rinse them & cut into whatever way you like (spears, chunks, slices) and put them in a clean jar and add sugar, 1 cup to a quart. Cover and refigerate for 48 hours and they are ggod to go. The taste is fine but not spectacular. I'm looking for some ideas to kick them up a notch. I'm planning on adding some fresh orange zest to the sugar & figure that some red pepper flakes would be safe. Looking for some other ideas since a have several jars that will be ready soon.

