Prodigy’ Adds Voice Cast, Previews First Trailer at NYCC – News Brig

At New York Comic Con, Amazon Prime Video debuted the teaser trailer for the third season of Hanna, which will premiere all six episodes on November 24, 2021. Season 3 of Hanna continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna (Creed-Miles) is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes are starting to suspect Hanna's plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO