Special teams the only positive

Grading the Jets’ 27-20 loss to the Falcons in London on Sunday. The Jets started off slowly … again. They went three-and-out on their first two drives and turned the ball over on the third. Quarterback Zach Wilson (19-of-32, 192 yards, 1 INT, 63.5 QB rating) struggled to complete even easy passes. The Jets had no running game to speak of (64 total rushing yards) and managed just 230 total yards on 52 plays. The Jets only had three drives of longer than four plays. Wide receiver Corey Davis (four catches, 45 yards) had a quiet day.