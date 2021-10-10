CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington’s William Jackson III avoids ejection for headshot that injured Taysom Hill

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaysom Hill was injured on a scary hit to the head from William Jackson III in the second quarter of the Saints vs. Washington game. Hill, who was running a route as a receiver on the play, attempted to catch a ball thrown by the Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. He dropped the ball and fell to the ground, and as he was falling, Jackson ran right into his head. Hill remained on the field for a few minutes until he was carted off. Hill was able to get on the cart under his own power.

