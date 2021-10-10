No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's Last James Bond Movie Tops Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Halloween Kills was released this weekend and it is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 38% critics score after 142 reviews and a 74% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 3 out 5 and called it "a ruthless and redundant reminder of communal chaos." Despite the mixed reactions to the film and the fact that it was also released on Peacock, the movie earned more at the box office this weekend than expected. According to Deadline, the movie had a $50 million opening, which exceeded its $30 million to $40 million projection, making it the highest earner of any movie to have a theatrical-day-and-date release (not counting the movies that were available for purchase on Disney+ Premier Access). Earlier today, franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to celebrate the movie's success.

