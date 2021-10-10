No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's Last James Bond Movie Tops Opening Weekend at the Box Office
After a stellar international opening last weekend, No Time to Die opens in North America in the number one spot on the box office charts. Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond will open in first place with $56 million for the weekend, after a franchise-best preview night. That's enough to take the top spot from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which set records last weekend and remains in second place in its sophomore frame. The Addams Family 2, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark round out this week's top five films at the box office.comicbook.com
Comments / 0