Bruins veterans Chris Wagner, John Moore clear waivers

By Writers
 6 days ago
Bruins right wing Chris Wagner and defenseman John Moore both cleared waivers on Sunday, paving the way for the pair of veterans to be sent to AHL Providence.

The team made the mildly surprising decision to cut both players on Saturday, giving the other 31 NHL teams a chance to claim them.

However, either one getting claimed was always unlikely because of their contracts. Moore is signed for two more years at $2.75 million per season, while Wagner has two years left at $1.35 million per. Any team claiming them would take on those full contracts.

If they had been claimed, it would have freed up that much in cap space for Boston. The Bruins will still get some cap relief by sending Moore and Wagner to Providence, but not the full contract.

They will free up just over $1 million in cap space on each contract. According to @bruinscapspace, they will still be charged a cap hit of $1.625 million on Moore and $225,000 on Wagner. That leaves the Bruins with just over $3.1 million of cap space right now.

Moore, who has battled injuries the last couple years, looked pretty good this preseason and certainly made a case to stick around as a seventh or eighth defenseman. Instead, it appears the Bruins will go with just seven D to start the season, with Jakub Zboril as the extra man.

Cassidy noted that Moore’s primary competition was Connor Clifton, as Moore had played mostly on the right side this preseason and likely needed to beat out Clifton to get playing time. Obviously, that didn’t happen, and the Bruins will be sticking with Clifton as their third-pairing right defenseman to open the season.

For Wagner, the writing was on the wall this preseason when he got few repetitions with regular fourth-liners Trent Frederic, Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar and instead skated mostly with AHL players.

Still, an injury to Lazar in the final preseason game that has him listed as “week-to-week” could have been the opening Wagner needed to make the team. Instead, it looks like Karson Kuhlman will draw into the lineup until Lazar returns and likely stick around as the extra forward after that. Kuhlman would need to clear waivers in order to be sent down.

Cassidy cited “pace” as a key factor in both Lazar and Kuhlman slotting ahead of Wagner for the time being. With Frederic -- not exactly the fastest skater on the team -- on the left, the Bruins didn’t want two plodding wings on one line.

The Bruins have until Monday at 5 p.m. to finalize their initial opening night roster, which must be cap-compliant and include no more than 23 players. There could still be a move or two throughout the week leading up to Saturday's season-opener.

FanSided

Boston Bruins: This 2015 first-rounder placed on waivers

The Boston Bruins placed 2015 first-round pick Zach Senyshyn on waivers on Sunday and cleared waivers on Monday, according to CapFriendly. The 15th selection from the 2015 draft signed a one-year, $750,000 contract this offseason with the Bruins. He was not claimed by any team and has reported to the Providence Bruins’ training camp.
985thesportshub.com

Bruins place Zach Senyshyn on waivers

For the second straight NHL training camp, Bruins forward Zach Senyshyn’s Boston run has ended with the winger placed on waivers. The 24-year-old Senyshyn’s latest move to the waiver wire comes after a preseason run that included three shots and four hits in two games played. Senyshyn skated in Saturday’s overtime loss and finished with two hits and a takeaway in 11:07 of action.
bostonhockeynow.com

Haggs: Boston Bruins Goalie Picture Pretty Clear At This Point |BHN+

BOSTON – While the Boston Bruins insist there’s no clear-cut No. 1 goaltender right now, the choice appears abundantly clear as to which goalie should get the bulk of playing time to start the regular season. Jeremy Swayman has looked strong and ready to build on last season’s eye-opening debut...
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins On Moore/Wagner Moves: ‘There Are Players In Front Of Them’

The Boston Bruins sent minor shockwaves through their fandom on Saturday when a couple of longtime NHL players, John Moore and Chris Wagner, were put on waivers. The two passed through waivers unclaimed on Sunday and remained on the ice practicing with the team at Warrior Ice Arena with NHL’s opening night still almost a week away.
985thesportshub.com

Bruins still looking at their options with freshly waived Moore, Wagner

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy couldn’t speak to the cap ramifications and perks of waiving John Moore and Chris Wagner. He decided to leave that minutiae to general manager Don Sweeney (and honestly, Sweeney would probably leave it to the team’s resident capologist, assistant general manager Evan Gold, if he had it his way).
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Announce Roster: Moore Stays, Wagner, Studnicka Cut

The Boston Bruins have announced their initial roster for the 2021-22 NHL regular season and a familiar face from the past three seasons did not make the cut. After being waived on Friday and then clearing on Saturday, veteran forward and Walpole, MA native Chris Wagner is likely headed to the AHL and the Providence Bruins. Veteran Bruins defenseman John Moore, who was also waived Friday and then cleared the following day did make the final cut as the Boston Bruins will carry eight defensemen to start the season.
985thesportshub.com

‘Disappointed’ Chris Wagner will begin season with P-Bruins

Defenseman John Moore’s trip to the waiver wire was a quick one. Placed on waivers in the name of optimizing cap space now and at the trade deadline — and after a strong camp, all things considered — Moore and his $2.75 million cap hit through the 2022-23 season went unclaimed, and quickly found himself ‘back’ with the Bruins. This wasn’t just a practice one-off, either, as Moore made the team’s initial roster for the start of the 2021-22 season.
NESN

Chris Wagner Has Plan For Time In AHL, Involving Return To Bruins

Chris Wagner will begin the 2021-22 season with the Providence Bruins, but he’s not taking the demotion to the AHL too harshly — rather, he’s using it as an opportunity to return to the roots of his game in an effort to make it back to the National Hockey League.
Boston

5 bold Bruins predictions for the 2021-22 season

The Bruins have a few significant questions ahead of them, including a long-term replacement to fill David Krejci's gaping second-line vacancy. The Boston Bruins encountered another off-season of roster turnover. But, even with David Krejci returning home to the Czech Republic and Tuukka Rask’s uncertain future following off-season hip surgery, the franchise still has lofty goals entering its 98th season.
theleafsnation.com

The Marlies get their goalie as Hutchinson clears and the Leafs put four more players on waivers

What a difference a year makes. Last year little thought was given to putting Michael Hutchinson on waivers, and instead some of us were worried what might become of Aaron Dell. Now, knowing the importance of a third string goaltender a bit more, especially in the pandemic era, there was a bit of nervousness about whether or not Hutch would be claimed, and today we are thankful to say he was not.
prohockeyrumors.com

29 Players Clear Waivers

Oct 7: The San Jose Sharks have claimed Gadjovich, but the other 29 players have all cleared, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Oct 6: It’s time for teams to pare down their training camp rosters to the last few battles, meaning waivers will be full for the next several days. Today, the list is 30 names long.
NESN

Jack Studnicka Has Made Clear Case To Bruins He Belongs In NHL

Jack Studnicka belongs in the NHL. That much he has proven. Whether he begins this season in the top flight remains to be seen and ultimately will be a decision out of his control. The young Boston Bruins center has been the star of the preseason, which comes following an...
oilersnation.com

Cooper Marody cleared waivers and was assigned to the Bakersfield Condors

Nobody took a flyer on the 2021 AHL goal-scoring leader. The Edmonton Oilers announced on Monday that Cooper Marody (along with Seth Griffth) cleared waivers and has been assigned to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Marody was among the team’s cuts on Sunday, along with Griffith and a trio of prospects, Philip Broberg, Filip Berglund, and Ilya Konovalov.
chatsports.com

Riikola, Chaput clear waivers, sent to Wilkes-Barre

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Defenseman Juuso Riikola and forward Michael Chaput both passed through waivers unclaimed on Saturday afternoon and were assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. If recalled, Riikola or Chaput can play 10 games or spend up to 30 days on the NHL roster before needing waivers again. The assignments bring the...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Put Domingue Through Waivers; Will He Clear?

The NHL adjusted the waiver submissions to 2 p.m. EST this season, so the west coast teams had more opportunity to meet or discuss than the previous noon eastern waiver deadline allowed. To no surprise, the Pittsburgh Penguins put third goalie Louis Domingue on waivers Thursday afternoon so the team can send him to the WBS Penguins.
