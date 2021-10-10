Lauderhill PD: Fired Woman Wanted For Shooting Metro PCS Store Manager Surrenders

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The Lauderhill Police Department reports the woman wanted for shooting the store manager of a Metro by T-Mobile she was fired from has turned herself in.

Surveillance images documented the scary moments officials say 27-year-old Rachel Boisette attempted to commit murder in the first degree.

The incident occurred at a Lauderhill Metro by T-Mobile in the 5500 block of W Oakland Park Blvd.

News of the shooting has those who work close by alarmed.

“I’m shocked. I’m shocked, yes, because it’s not good for anybody,” said Gean Elie.

According Lauderhill PD, Boisette used to work at the location but was fired. Police documents show she blamed her former manager and accused him of ruining her life. On Friday, she allegedly took that blame to the next level, returning to her former job and shooting him.

In surveillance images, you can see her pointing the gun and that manager, whose name is not being released, running for his life. Police say a bullet went through his arm and into his chest.

There was even a blood trail from the cash register leading to the bathroom where he eventually took cover.

He is in the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

And while no one else was injured, those who frequent the area have major concerns.

“If you were walking by, anybody could have gotten shot,” added Elie.

After the shooting, Boisette fled the scene, but has since turned herself in. She has been charged with attempted homicide with a firearm.