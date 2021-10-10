CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID deaths likely to decrease, but stay on guard, Fauci cautions

By Shant Shahrigian, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

COVID-19 deaths are likely to decline this winter, but the U.S. shouldn’t declare victory over the pandemic yet, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday.

Despite falling rates, the virus can bounce back, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in television appearances.

“I strongly suspect that you’re going to start seeing the deaths go down similar to the hospitalizations,” Fauci told “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.”

“How quickly they go down and how thoroughly they go down is going to depend a lot on a number of circumstances, which will be influenced by things like the colder weather, people doing things indoors, how well they go by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines,” he said in the interview, which was aired Sunday.

New COVID cases and hospitalizations have been decreasing nationwide. The county had a seven-day average of 95,237 new cases as of Friday, down from 121,543 two weeks earlier — a decrease of more than 20% — according to USAFacts.org .

The U.S. is still seeing about 1,700 COVID deaths per day, though the rate has started to go down too.

Earlier this month, the nationwide death toll surpassed 700,000. In New York State, 34 people died of COVID on Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 55,395, according to Gov. Hochul’s office.

Fauci cautioned Americans not to let their guard down as Halloween and the holiday season approach.

“If you look at the history of the surges and the diminutions in cases over a period of time, they can bounce back,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

With about 68% of adults fully vaccinated, Fauci reiterated exhortations to get jabbed.

Now is “a good time to reflect on why [getting vaccinated] is important,” he said.

Hochul echoed those remarks.

“We recently hit an important milestone of [85%] of adult New Yorkers with their first dose and we get closer to 90% every day,” she said in a Sunday statement. “The vaccine is safe, effective and readily available — if you haven’t already, get yours as soon as possible.”

Fauci said he’d like to see the daily case number fall to around 10,000 before authorities consider dropping mask requirements in indoor settings.

Coronavirus-related policies remain a work in progress throughout the country and beyond.

Last week, the CDC said the U.S. can let in travelers who gotten a vaccine authorized by the federal government or by the World Health Organization. The announcement came with travel restrictions on 33 countries set to lift in November.

On Friday, President Biden urged private businesses to implement vaccine mandates for the workplace.

“Require your employees to get vaccinated. With vaccinations, we’re going to beat this pandemic finally. Without them, we face endless months of chaos in our hospitals, damage to our economy and anxiety in our schools,” he said.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Fox News

David Bossie: Biden-Fauci COVID suprise coming? Sinking poll numbers, crises may bring course correction

With all of the Biden-created crises worsening by the day, the president’s radical agenda stalled in Congress, and more daunting problems coming on the radar with no end in sight, Americans are facing a crisis of confidence not felt since the depressing days of stagflation and the Iranian hostage crisis during the administration of President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and 1980.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

6,617 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19: CDC

More than 6,000 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Oct. 4, the CDC has received reports of 6,617 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated Americans. Of the total number of deaths, 86% or 5,660 occured in people aged 65 and older; 44% or 2,902 occured in female patients; and 15% or 968 involved patients who did not exhibit coronavirus-related symptoms or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Full Court Press#Americans#Cnn
Daily News

COVID vaccines likely prevented the deaths of tens of thousands of vulnerable citizens

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have likely prevented the hospitalizations and deaths of tens of thousands of older and more vulnerable American residents in the last five months, according to a new study from the Department of Health and Human Services. The report, released on Tuesday, used individual Medicare claims and county-level vaccination rates to estimate the net reduction in ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Fauci says US is turning the corner on COVID surge

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is turning the corner on the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases and more people need to get vaccinated to keep infections on a declining trend, infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci said. Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said that while the full...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Watertown Public Opinion

South Dakota reports 15 COVID-19 deaths as active cases decrease

Fifteen more South Dakotans with COVID-19 died, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Monday, the largest number in a single day since last winter. Four of the latest deaths were among those 50-59, one 60-69, four 70-79 and six 80 or older. Nine were women. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,160 people in the state have died with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

As Covid trends down, Fauci warns not to 'declare victory'

Covid-19 cases are trending in the “right direction,” but people should be careful to not “declare victory,” the president’s top medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said Sunday. The seven-day average shows cases below 100,000, hospitalizations below 10,000 and deaths below 2,000, he noted. “If you look at the history of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy