Louise, TX

Preview — The Conners Season 4 Episode 4: The Wedding of Dan and Louise

By Mary Misasi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not a wedding day on The Conners Season 4 Episode 4, “The Wedding of Dan and Louise,” without a little extra fun. With the wedding day finally here, all the family wants is for everything to go off without a hitch. But, mother nature has other plans — in the form of a tornado. This tornado creates chaotic fun alongside a few surprises. Brian Austin Green and Fred Savage both guest star in fun ways to add to this not-so-perfect day.

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
Louise, TX
Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
Fred Savage
Bruce Rasmussen
Brian Austin Green
Bruce Helford
Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some condemned as being transphobic. The employee, who wasn’t named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix...
