Preview — The Conners Season 4 Episode 4: The Wedding of Dan and Louise

It’s not a wedding day on The Conners Season 4 Episode 4, “The Wedding of Dan and Louise,” without a little extra fun. With the wedding day finally here, all the family wants is for everything to go off without a hitch. But, mother nature has other plans — in the form of a tornado. This tornado creates chaotic fun alongside a few surprises. Brian Austin Green and Fred Savage both guest star in fun ways to add to this not-so-perfect day.