It is hard to believe that an entire year has passed since I became the city manager of Florida’s Harborside Hometown. FY2021 provided the opportunity to assess the city overall. I found a dedicated group of 283 employees who are genuinely proud of the city they serve and who work hard to provide needed services to our residents and beyond continually. I have also had the privilege of working with a City Council that is engaged, thoughtful, and works tirelessly for the city of Punta Gorda residents as we crafted a long-range plan moving into FY2022. Two of our council members who chose not to retain their seats will have their final meeting Oct. 20, and we thank them for their service as we welcome the two new members into their positions.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO