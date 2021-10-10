CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers: Let’s hope Jaden Springer likes the color red

By Matty Breisch
Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers‘ 2020 draft class has the making of being, like, really good. With three picks to play with after trading a second to the OKC Thunder in the Al Horford-Danny Green trade and another alongside Josh Richardson in a deal with the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry, Daryl Morey used Elton Brand‘s evaluations to procure three promising young players who could remain with the team for years to come.

