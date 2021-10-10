Philadelphia 76ers: Let’s hope Jaden Springer likes the color red

Boy oh boy; how good was Scottie Barnes in his NBA debut?. I know it’s just the preseason, but my goodness, that kid was on fire. He put up 13 points, six assists, nine rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 25 minutes of action and served as the team’s point of attack defender at the top of the key. My goodness, one could call his performance Ben Simmons-esque, even if that comparison flies out the window when you consider Barnes attempted a 3.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO