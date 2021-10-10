CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

'Significant structural collapse.' Trailer on UK campus sustains damage after fire

By Rayleigh Deaton
Kentucky Kernel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trailer located on the University of Kentucky's campus sustained significant structural damage from a fire on Sunday morning. According to Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, the fire department responded to the 100 block of Leader Avenue around 4:30 Sunday morning after receiving reports of a structure fire. Responding firefighters found an outdoor trailer ablaze near the UK Chandler Hospital.

www.kykernel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Lexington, KY
Accidents
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#University Of Kentucky#Uk#Accident
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some condemned as being transphobic. The employee, who wasn’t named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy