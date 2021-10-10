Georgia Football: Dawgs are officially ranked No. 1 in the country… now what?
Georgia football is officially the top-ranked team in the country, and as expected, fan reactions are all over the place. It’s been a long time coming as far as most fans are concerned since Georgia has looked like the most complete team in college football through the first half of the season. Alabama’s surprise loss to Texas A&M finally opened the door for the Dawgs to take the top spot on the AP Top 25 Poll.dawnofthedawg.com
