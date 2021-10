Go low or go home. It’s the mantra of many final rounds on the PGA Tour, including the one playing out on Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open. The good thing for the two men paired together in the last twosome, Adam Schenk, leader by one at 18 under par over Matthew Wolff, is that each is quite comfortable doing just that—going low—in Las Vegas. Schenk, 29, has posted 12 straight rounds in the 60s at TPC Summerlin dating back to 2018, while Wolff, 22, has done the same in all 11 rounds he’s played at the course.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO