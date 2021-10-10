Study says more than half of police killings in U.S. are unreported, and Black Americans are most likely to die in them

Spokane — A new study by the University of Washington shows deaths related to police violence are vastly underreported. The 17-page report published last month by UW’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation details data collection surrounding police violence in categories such as race, age and gender. The research suggests that the U.S. National Vital Statistics System, the government system meant to collect all death certificates in the U.S., “failed to accurately classify and report more than 17,000 deaths as being caused by police violence.”