National Veterans Resource Center to Host Living Library Event in November
The National Veterans Resource Center (NVRC) will host its first-ever military-themed Living Library on Nov. 15 from noon-5 p.m. Military-connected volunteers from across the campus and community will act as “living books,” representing a range of cultural backgrounds, talents and life experiences serving in or supporting someone serving in the military. “Living books” will share their stories on various topics with “readers” who engage in one-on-one conversations or small group settings.news.syr.edu
