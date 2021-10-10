CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster Community House plans open house and a look back

By Anne Neville
Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Westminster Community House, which opened in 1894 and is reportedly the second-oldest settlement house in the country, has a new look and an old mission. The renovated building at 419 Monroe St., near the corner of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, will be the site of an open house held by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. The event, which is open to all, will include activities, explanation of services, refreshments and a tour of the Community House, which now includes a health center, a bank branch, a salon and other services.

