Watch: Kim Kardashian Rocks SNL

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian sprung quite the surprise on the masses this weekend. For, after much ado (and even public disapproval from Debra Messing), the reality royal hosted Saturday Night Live. And, much to the shock of those who tuned in, she…nailed it. From her opening monologue to the variety of skits...

TVLine

SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Kris Jenner went on a huge rant about Khloé Kardashian

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenners are a close-knit family, and Kris Jenner has proven so once again by going on a huge rant about how much she loves daughter Khloé Kardashian. Gushing about Khloé on Instagram, Kris told followers she wanted to share her "love and appreciation" for her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching a new sleepwear range this week

A new SKIMS sleep collection is set to drop on 15 October.The shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian West announced the news on their official Instagram page, accompanied by two photos of the new products.These spotlighted the new Keyhole Dress, a form-fitting, floor-length slip with a large key-hole cut-out feature below the bust.The accompanying caption reads: “Drops October 15: New Sleep. Introducing new sexy Sleep styles made with cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in.“Coming soon in 3 new styles: the Keyhole Dress, Button Up Sleep Tank, and Sleep Short and in 5 fall-ready colors. Shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian Attends the ‘SNL’ Afterparty in a Curve-Hugging Bodysuit With Feathered Sleeves

Celebrating in style! Kim Kardashian and her famous family attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty in the wee hours of Sunday, October 10, in New York City. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, looked incredible in a curve-hugging Balenciaga bodysuit with feathered sleeves. Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance wearing a red dress, jacket and face mask paired with Nike sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

What Kanye West apparently thought of Kim Kardashian's SNL appearance

Kim Kardashian absolutely nailed her Saturday Night Live host's monologue over the weekend [9 October] and, as expected, it was amazing. In true SNL (and Kim) style, we saw her roasting everyone - from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, to mum Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, and even her former husband Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Wore Three Hot Pink Balenciaga Looks to Host SNL

As the host of SNL, Kim Kardashian made waves as soon as she started her opening monologue, which was full of cheeky digs at herself, the whole Kardashian clan, and her former husband Kanye West. The audience—and the internet—ate it up. Just as buzzworthy was the statement look Kardashian wore to perform it. The style star hit the SNL stage in a hot pink velvet catsuit by Balenciaga that had her fully covered from the turtleneck down to the heels. But that wasn’t the only Balenciaga look she wore that day. Kardashian wore a trifecta of ensembles that proved her ongoing love affair for the French fashion house isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotradiomaine.com

(News) Kim Kardashian Hosts SNL

Everyone is still talking about Kim Kardashian West hosting SNL. She actually did a pretty good job. After posting the worst season premiere ratings in its history, “Saturday Night Live” hosted by Kim saw a 23% boost in ratings. Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live appearance featured some wild sketches. One...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Jesy Nelson ethnicity revealed as blackfishing controversy reignites

Former Little Mix member, Jesy Nelson is back and better than ever. Fans now want to know her ethnicity following the music video for her debut solo track Boyz. Jesy has been accused by fans of blackfishing – a term that refers to someone who is non-Black people and has altered their appearance to appear Black or somewhat racially ambiguous.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
LAS VEGAS, NV

