This past summer was supposed to be boom times for restaurants. Everyone knows how that turned out, after concerns over the Delta strain put a damper on the summer. Unsurprisingly, Bloomberg reports, the restaurant industry’s brief summer recovery has fizzled out, and last week, the Independent Restaurant Coalition hosted a press conference calling on Congress to add more money to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. More than 370,000 business owners applied to the fund, which ran out of money in July (265,000 were turned away). And one of the surest signs that the entire industry is still in deep trouble is a new survey showing that the majority of small restaurants could not pay their rent in September.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO