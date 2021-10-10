'Captain America' Actress Won't Stand Trial for Allegedly Stabbing Mom Multiple Times
Mollie Fitzgerald, the Captain America: The First Avenger actress who is accused of stabbing her mother in December 2020, will not stand trial. Her attorney, Jason Billam, told TMZ Sunday she was found incompetent to stand trial and will be returned to a state mental hospital for treatment. Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested in Kansas on Dec. 29 on charges of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her mother, Patricia Fitgerald, 68, on Dec. 20. The actress claimed self-defense, but investigators said evidence showed she was the aggressor.popculture.com
