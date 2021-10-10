CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Clouds Continue

By Stevie Daniels
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFHqe_0cN5azQ700

Clouds linger tonight as a coastal low pressure system meanders offshore of North Carolina. High pressure is situated to our north—keeping conditions mainly dry through the evening hours. There may be some patchy dense fog early Monday morning with an abundance of clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday before they warm into the lower-80s by Wednesday. There will be more sunshine to look forward to mid/late-week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Columbus Day Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North wind around 9 mph.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#North Wind#Northeast
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some condemned as being transphobic. The employee, who wasn’t named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy