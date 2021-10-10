Southwest Airlines cancellations impact BNA passengers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Across the country more than a thousand Southwest Airlines flights were suddenly cancelled this weekend . That includes at least 22 arrival and departures at Nashville International Airport Sunday alone.

Southwest Airlines released an updated statement after News 2 asked how they were helping customers find new accommodations following the cancelled flights.

We experienced weather challenges in our Florida airports at the beginning of the weekend, challenges that were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region, triggering delays and prompting significant cancellations for us beginning Friday evening. We’ve continued diligent work throughout the weekend to reset our operation with a focus on getting aircraft and Crews repositioned to take care of our Customers.

With fewer frequencies between cities in our current schedule, recovering during operational challenges is more difficult and prolonged.

We’re working diligently to accommodate our Customers as quickly as possible, and we are grateful for their patience. We’re offering Customers added flexibility to explore self-service rebooking options on Southwest.com , where they can get updates on the status of their travel. We know the frustration flight cancellations are creating for our Customers and Employees and we apologize, and we again thank everyone for patience as we work first to be safe, and second to be as quick as possible in solving disrupted plans.

According to the Fly Nashville website that tracks flights , since 11:45 this morning 11 arriving Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and another 11 departing flights were also cancelled.

Those cancelled flights were arriving and departing from the following cities:

Burbank, California

Chicago, Illinois

Detroit, Michigan

Fort Myers, Florida

New Orleans, Louisiana

Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida

St. Louis, Missouri

San Jose, California

Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Boston, Massachusetts

Los Angeles, California

Denver, Colorado

Tampa, Florida

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Austin, Texas

Panama City, Florida

New York, New York

News 2 has reached out to Southwest Airlines to ask how many customers and flights were impacted for this weekend. We’ll bring you that information as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for BNA wanted to remind passengers to check the status of their flights before arriving at the airport.

The airline company released the following statement last night:

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

