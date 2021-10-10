“Students for Cooperation” march through downtown EL to protest climate change

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A social-justice group called, “Students for Cooperation” were marching and protesting at Michigan State University’s campus against the issue of climate change.

A protester told 6 News that it’s to get the attention of local lawmakers to take a deeper look at this problem. The group also says they cover many humanitarian issues.

“We want to get people involved and focus on what elected officials can do,” said Spencer Leslie, a member of ‘Students for Cooperation,’ “and reign in on these big oil companies and other polluters.”

Leslie traveled from Detroit, Michigan to East Lansing to protest this large-scale problem. He says the more awareness he can bring to all surrounding Michigan communities, the better it is to bring justice to people hurting the environment.

Leslie held a sign while marching that said, “Climate Change 9-1-1,” and says it’s not a joke.

“We care about this issue, and the only way for all people to care about this issue is to become more educated on what’s happening to our environment,” Leslie stated.

The march began at the Michigan State University’s symbolic area called “The Rock.” It’s a monument at the center of MSU’s campus and represents the university’s spirit, creativity, and character. It’s usually painted by student groups throughout the year.

The members of the group marched until they reached the plaza near El Azteco in downtown East Lansing.

Leslie told 6 News they decided to have this protest as a collective group meeting deciding what’s the best action to bring awareness.

