CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

“Students for Cooperation” march through downtown EL to protest climate change

By Samana Sheikh
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIWRr_0cN5au0U00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A social-justice group called, “Students for Cooperation” were marching and protesting at Michigan State University’s campus against the issue of climate change.

A protester told 6 News that it’s to get the attention of local lawmakers to take a deeper look at this problem. The group also says they cover many humanitarian issues.

“We want to get people involved and focus on what elected officials can do,” said Spencer Leslie, a member of ‘Students for Cooperation,’ “and reign in on these big oil companies and other polluters.”

Leslie traveled from Detroit, Michigan to East Lansing to protest this large-scale problem. He says the more awareness he can bring to all surrounding Michigan communities, the better it is to bring justice to people hurting the environment.

Leslie held a sign while marching that said, “Climate Change 9-1-1,” and says it’s not a joke.

“We care about this issue, and the only way for all people to care about this issue is to become more educated on what’s happening to our environment,” Leslie stated.

The march began at the Michigan State University’s symbolic area called “The Rock.” It’s a monument at the center of MSU’s campus and represents the university’s spirit, creativity, and character. It’s usually painted by student groups throughout the year.

The members of the group marched until they reached the plaza near El Azteco in downtown East Lansing.

Leslie told 6 News they decided to have this protest as a collective group meeting deciding what’s the best action to bring awareness.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Hispanic heritage month: How Cesar Chavez Changed Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Black Civil Rights movement had Martin Luther King help pave the path to freedom. For many Hispanic and Latino farm-worker, Cesar Chavez was the leader of their movement and his visit to MSU in the 1970’s changed lives in more ways than one. “My very first memory of that […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan adds 8,297 cases on Thursday and Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 8,297 new COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths on Thursday and Friday. The average number of new cases per day is 4,149. 58 deaths identified today were identified during a vital records review. Ingham County has seen 26,713 total cases with 430 total deaths. Eaton County […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
East Lansing, MI
Society
City
East Lansing, MI
WLNS

Michigan inmates win right to kosher meat, cheesecake

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan must serve kosher meat, dairy and cheesecake to prisoners observing the Jewish Sabbath and holidays, a federal appeals court said, rejecting arguments that a special menu would be too costly and disruptive. The Corrections Department typically offers a vegan meal to anyone with religious dietary needs. But the appeals court said […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Volunteers and translators needed to welcome Afghan refugees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As thousands of Afghan refugees enter the United States under the country’s resettlement program, many of them are making their way to Michigan. One former refugee here in landing says he wants to make their transition easy. Two years ago Yusuf Sultani says he felt disconnected when he arrived in the […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Protest Riot#El#Msu#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Halloween, Valentine’s Day cancelled at elementary by East Lansing Schools

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A letter from East Lansing Public Schools was sent out Wednesday morning, saying that elementary schools will no longer celebrate Valentine’s Day or Halloween. The Elementary Principal Team cited families who did not celebrate Halloween, and children’s excitement over the spooky holiday making it difficult to learn. As for Valentine’s […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Hundreds advocate for a second chance for those incarcerated

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 200 people stood in front of the Capitol steps today asking lawmakers to support giving a second chance to people behind bars. Several people held signs of their loved ones today – pleading for a second chance for those incarcerated, especially those sentenced to life at a young age. […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

1K+
Followers
813
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy