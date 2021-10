When it was over on Tuesday night in Boston and the Red Sox had punched their ticket to The Trop and to more baseball, Alex Cora talked about Nathan Eovaldi, his starting pitcher, who had pitched so brilliantly until Cora came to get him in the sixth inning. It surprised Eovaldi, the way he was going. But maybe it figured. In a Red Sox season that has been one long surprise, it was just one more.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO