I’ve been a James Bond fan from the first film, “Dr. NO, in 1962. I’ve also been a Sean Connery guy from the start. Many of the others were good, Connery just had it down. Maybe because he was the first, he certainly set the standard. I must say that Daniel Craig has come close to hitting that ideal. He is actually the guy with the longest run but not the most films. Other elements have entered in and Bond’s new adventure No Time To Die will, sadly, be Craig’s last. It’s getting good reviews and I’m thinking trying to see it this weekend. How bout you? For more read below.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO