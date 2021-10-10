Looking for employment or considering a career change? The Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Job and Career Fair on Tuesday October 26 from 12 to 6pm at the American Legion at 108 1st Avenue SE. Stop by and talk to local employers about their current and anticipated job openings; bring your resume and talk to hiring personnel in person. Employers in attendance include Lincoln Industries, Progressive Tool & Manufacturing, Zumbrota Drivetrain, South by Southeast Brewing Company, Trailhead Bar and Grill, Pine Haven, the Pine Island School District, Treasure Island, and more. We will be inviting job seekers from the Workforce Development, Inc job assistance office in Red Wing as well as the CareerForce Center in Rochester (the state’s career resource office). This event is open to all ages.

