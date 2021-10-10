CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Job Fair

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1os6Vi_0cN5ZLVw00

October 13, 2021

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Build your career and build future.

S&H Waterproofing and Construction, LLC

Superior Solutions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vii0z_0cN5ZLVw00

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJzh6_0cN5ZLVw00

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jK9eD_0cN5ZLVw00

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Nampa hosts free job fair on Oct. 16

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Job and Career Fair in Meridian will connect job-seekers with more than 50 companies on Saturday, Oct. 16. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center and is entirely free. Jobs for various levels of experience and industries will be available. Participants are advised to bring several copies of their resumes.
NAMPA, ID
abc57.com

Job fair looks to fill over 500 positions

ELKHART, Ind. -- WorkOne Northern Indiana and Beacon Health will host a job fair on October 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This job fair will be held at the Elkhart Aquatics Center, 200 Jackson Boulevard, with thirty employers that are looking to fill over 500 open positions. Each...
ELKHART, IN
The Daily Planet

Virtual job fair Thursday

An unforeseen byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the labor shortage across mountain towns. While employers prepare for the upcoming winter season, hiring could become a concern. That’s why the Colorado Rural Workforce Consortium, Boulder Workforce Center, Jefferson County/Tri-CO Workforce Center and Colorado Association of Ski Towns have teamed up to host a Virtual Mountain Town Winter Job Fair Thursday from 2-6 p.m.
TELLURIDE, CO
cw39.com

JOBS: More than 1,600 Jobs Available at Job Fair

HOUSTON (KIAH) There will be more than 1,600 full and part time position available at the Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair. It will be a virtual fair from Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct 24. If you’re looking for a job, you can access the virtual portal to browse...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Job Fair#Llc Superior Solutions
Hastings Tribune

Got work? Job fair offers opportunities for employment

Representatives from about 20 area businesses will be interviewing potential employees for positions with their companies at the Hastings Tribune’s “Get the Job” Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Seaton Hall Community Room at Second Street and Burlington Avenue. Interested applicants should bring a resume and...
HASTINGS, NE
lakesarearadio.net

Manufacturing Job Fair To Be Held October 7th

(KDLM) – Detroit Lakes and Audubon manufacturing facilities will be hosting a regional job fair on Thursday, October 7th from 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Job seekers can stop by Action Fabricating/MN Metalworks, Lakeshirts, BTD Manufacturing, Dynamic Homes, TEAM Industries – Audubon, and SJE for job interviews, facility tours, and information about what these companies make.
JOBS
manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 7: City of Manchester to hold job fair

Representatives from city departments with position openings will be there to answer your questions. There will be computer stations set up to apply for open positions, which you can view here.
MANCHESTER, NH
850wftl.com

Treasure Coast Virtual Job Fair today

If you live on the Treasure Coast and are looking for employment, today’s your day. More than fifty employers along the Treasure Coast are hoping to hire as many as 120 workers for various positions during today’s virtual job fair hosted by the City of Port St. Lucie. The jobs...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
KESQ News Channel 3

Morongo hosting two job fairs in October

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa and Casino Morongo will be hosting two job fairs in October as they seek to hire dozens of new team members. The job fairs will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Morongo Grand Ballroom. Morongo is seeking The post Morongo hosting two job fairs in October appeared first on KESQ.
JOBS
HOT 107.9

Acadiana Diversity Job Fair Happening Oct 20

If so, the 18th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair is taking place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 9 am to 12 pm at the Heymann Convention Center. The event is hosted by the Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Louisiana Rehabilitation, and other community partners.
LAFAYETTE, LA
phillyfunguide.com

Harrah's Philadelphia All Positions Job Fair

On the spot hiring! Looking for a fun and exciting career? Join the largest gaming company in the United States. Join us October 6, 2021 from 10am-2pm for on the spot hiring for several positions including:. Food Outlet Attendant (F&B Cashier) F&B Supervisor. Food Server. Food Runner. F&B Host. Cage...
TRAVEL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Job fair Oct. 14 at Doubletree by Hilton Downtown

If you are looking for a job, more than 25 employers are hiring for 1,000 positions at a job fair Oct. 14. The event, sponsored by Job News USA, is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront at 1201 Riverplace Blvd. on the Southbank Downtown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KFIL Radio

Pine Island Area Job and Career Fair

Looking for employment or considering a career change? The Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Job and Career Fair on Tuesday October 26 from 12 to 6pm at the American Legion at 108 1st Avenue SE. Stop by and talk to local employers about their current and anticipated job openings; bring your resume and talk to hiring personnel in person. Employers in attendance include Lincoln Industries, Progressive Tool & Manufacturing, Zumbrota Drivetrain, South by Southeast Brewing Company, Trailhead Bar and Grill, Pine Haven, the Pine Island School District, Treasure Island, and more. We will be inviting job seekers from the Workforce Development, Inc job assistance office in Red Wing as well as the CareerForce Center in Rochester (the state’s career resource office). This event is open to all ages.
JOBS
foxsports640.com

Boca Raton resort hosting job fair

The Boca Raton, is looking for new employees to join the family. Managers are looking to fill up to 600 new full and part-time positions. The luxury property is currently…
BOCA RATON, FL
The Lima News

MakerFest Job Fair matches people with jobs

LIMA — More than 2,300 jobs are available in a 10-mile radius of Lima, according to numbers by Ohio Means Jobs. “It’s definitely a job seeker market right now. My advice is if you don’t have a résumé yet, definitely build a professional résumé, come in and see us at Ohio Means Jobs we can definitely do that for you,” said Brenden Morehead, a career consultant with Ohio Means Jobs.
LIMA, OH
KYTV

CoxHealth hosts job fair for entry-level positions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth hosted a job fair Thursday evening for several entry-level positions. Celeste Cramer, system director of recruitment and retention, said there are about 400 entry-level jobs available, but 150 are connected to Thursday’s job fair. This comes just after CoxHealth raised their minimum wage to $15.25.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
registerpublications.com

Job fair tries to mend labor shortage

As labor shortages plague companies all over the United States employers are offering attractive opportunities to get people to work for them. Those opportunities were on display at Harrison High School during a Job Fair hosted by the school and the Greater Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “We actually went from...
JOBS
KTTS

Republic School District Holds Job Fair

The Republic School District is hosting a job fair this Friday, October 8, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Republic School District is HIRING! We’re looking for individuals who enjoy working with students and having a positive impact on their lives to fill a variety of open positions. Interested individuals are invited to a JOB FAIR on Friday, October 8. Candidates can simply show up any time between 9:00-1:00 for an on site interview for the position(s) of their choosing. No appointment is needed.
JOBS
Cadillac News

Crystal Mountain is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October

Crystal Mountain is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 19 from 2pm - 6pm! Come for a chance to interview with hiring managers. All participants are automatically entered into a raffle to potentially win a $100 gift card just for attending! To view jobs and apply online, please visit www.crystalmountain.com!
CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, MI
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

1K+
Followers
584
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy