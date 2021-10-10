3 things we learned about Bowling Green football in loss to Akron

BOWLING GREEN — Just two weeks after walking into Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and taking down Big Ten member Minnesota, Bowling Green State University reversed course and lost to Mid-American Conference East Division rival Akron 35-20 at Doyt Perry Stadium on Saturday.

What was considered a revelation for head coach Scot Loeffler’s program was suddenly halted, and now the focus is shifted on a bounce-back game at a Northern Illinois team that just defeated Toledo at the Glass Bowl.

Before the Falcons trek to DeKalb, Ill., for the 3:30 p.m. game this Saturday, let’s review three things we learned about the team from the loss to the Zips:

1. Bowling Green’s secondary is vulnerable

Throughout the successful streaks played by BGSU, the one driving force and the undisputed strongest unit on the team was its secondary.

Entering Saturday against Akron, Bowling Green was allowing 145.2 passing yards per game and was No. 4 in the NCAA in team passing efficiency defense at 93.64.

Akron third-string quarterback Zach Gibson must have missed the memo.

The redshirt freshman entered the game after reserve QB Kato Nelson sustained an injury at the end of the second quarter. Starter DJ Irons did not dress due to an injury sustained the previous week, so it was Gibson’s time to step up in the second half.

All he did was torch the once-vaunted secondary for 177 yards and three touchdowns while completing 14 of 15 passing attempts. In the third quarter alone, Gibson completed 8 of 9 passes for 133 yards and all three TDs.

Akron receiver Konata Mumpfield caught all five targets thrown his way from Gibson for 95 yards and two TDs. He finished with 106 yards on the day and is the first player to eclipse the 100-yard receiving mark individually versus BGSU this season.

The Zips shredded the Falcons, completing four splash plays that went for 20 or more yards, including two that went for 47 and 48 yards. Gibson was able to create throwing lanes with his legs, and he was able to place back-shoulder fades and float touch passes over the top that were key in leading Akron to a 28-7 scoring margin in the second half.

2. BGSU’s running game is walking before it runs

True freshman Jaison Patterson rushed 15 times for 79 yards in leading the Falcons to 107 yards on the ground. BGSU entered the week dead last in FBS in rushing with 47.2 yards per game. Akron entered the game allowing 231.4 rushing yards, and Patterson was able to take advantage.

Part of the growing pains with BGSU’s offense still showed, however, as Patterson fumbled the ball away on his team’s first possession of the second half. That possession was bookended by Akron touchdowns, as the Zips pulled ahead to a 21-13 lead on the ensuing drive after the fumble.

Terion Stewart missed his third consecutive game due to an injury, leaving Nick Mosley as the second option behind Patterson. Mosley carried the ball eight times for 21 yards. Jamal Johnson followed with two carries for 11 yards.

The Falcons fumbled the ball twice — the second on a strip sack of QB Matt McDonald — and lost both.

3. Tyrone Broden is the go-to deep man for McDonald

The Falcons offense started hot, going 75 yards on eight plays for a touchdown on its first drive of the game. The drive was capped by a 40-yard pass from McDonald to Broden, who was able to find a hole in the seam and burn past the Zips secondary after the catch.

Broden led the team in targets with nine, and he caught four passes for a team-high and career-high 111 yards and two TDs. He also included a 45-yard catch, and he registered 20 yards after the catch. Broden’s performance followed a five-catch, 75-yard, 2-TD performance against Kent State the week prior.

First Published October 10, 2021, 7:16pm